Conair Extreme Steam Fabric Steamer with Dual Heat Blue

Conair ExtremeSteam Hand Held Fabric Steamer with Dual Heat; Fast Results; White/Blue Make your life a little smoother with the Conair ExtremeSteam Hand Held Fabric Steamer with Dual Heat. This steamer uses no chemicals; simply add distilled water. Gently steam fragile organic fabrics that ironing may damage. Great for your every day sanitizing and steaming of garments, upholstery, pet beds, pillows, and more. This steamer sanitizes and removes wrinkles fast. It has a quick heat up and 1110 watts of power. Run time is up to 15 minutes, 9 foot power cord. About Us CONAIR? is the #1 Selling Garment Steamer Brand In the U.S.A. based on NPD data for dollar and unit sales. Our mission is continue our focus on innovation and advanced technology to develop new products that improve everyday lives and businesses of our consumers and professional customers all over the world. * Bacteria reduction rate was measured after exposing the tested bacteria samples for 1 minute at a 1cm distance from the garment steamer?s faceplate. Bacteria tested were Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Klebsiella pneumoniae.