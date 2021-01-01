Riedel Extreme Rose Wine Glass, Set of 2, Clear

The diamond-shaped machine-made Rosé Champagne and Rosé wine glass of the eye-catching glass collection Extreme is the perfect choice to reveal the bouquet and freshness of Rosé wines and Champagnes The shape directs the flow of wine onto the tip of the tongue, emphasizing the wine's fresh fruitiness while tempering its high acidity and bringing out its characteristic red berry and pinewood aromas This is the ideal glass from which to enjoy typically tart, dry Rosé wines The Extreme glasses derive their name from their extreme contours All RIEDEL glasses are dishwasher safe Glass height is 9 1/8 inches and glass capacity is 11 ounces, Weight: 0.6875 Pounds, Manufacturer: Riedel