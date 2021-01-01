From timetec

Timetec Extreme Performance Hynix IC 16GB DDR4 3000MHz PC4-24000 CL16 1.35V Unbuffered Non-ECC Dual Rank Designed for Gaming and High-Performance.

$89.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR4 3000 (PC4 24000) Timing 16-18-18-38 Voltage 1.35V

