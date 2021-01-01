From biopedic
BioPEDIC Extreme Luxury 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full, White
Luxurious 3 inch construction features built-in iCOOL Technology System enhances airflow for a more comfortable night's sleep Top Layer: 1" of plush quilted memory foam sewn into the cover Base Layer: 2" of hypoallergenic, odor free memory foam that helps keep your sleeping area fresh Soft 280 GSM, circular knit cover provides added softness and breathability Available in all standard mattress sizes