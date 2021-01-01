From sandisk

SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.2 Drive - 128 GB - USB 3.2 - 395 MB/s Read Speed - 180 MB/s Write Speed - 128-bit AES - Lifetime Warranty

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

128 GB USB 3.2 395 MB/s Read Speed 180 MB/s Write Speed 128-bit AES Lifetime Warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com