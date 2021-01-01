From trianium
Extreme 510 Portable SSD 480GB SDSSDEXTW480GG25
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. High-speed, portable storage for huge data, photos, videos and more Durable, all-terrain and water-resistant design is ready to go wherever you go High-performance transfer with up to 430MB/s read speeds SecureAccess software encrypts private files. The Extreme 510 Portable SSD requires only a small amount of power through the USB 3.0 portno need to carry additional power cords. 480GB of storage that fits in the palm of your hand