Paul Mitchell ExtraBody Daily Conditioner 33.8 oz.

Paul Mitchell's Extra-Body Daily Rinse is the best hair moisturizing rinse that adds weightless volume and intense shine. This leave in spray helps detangle before blow drying and styling to leave hair softer and more volumized. Aloe Vera infused helps detangle and leave hair shiny and sleek. Paul Mitchell Beauty Products are designed with expert hair care in mind, without spending the expert price. Paul Mitchells' innovative hair styling products are designed without the use of animal testing. Paul Mitchell Thrives on experimenting, researching and testing their products on humans before delivering its' customers the expert hair care products designed with you in mind.