Extra Wide Baby Gate Extra Tall Dog Gate For Stairs Doorways Metal Tension Child Pet Safety Gates With Pressure Mount

Our narrow baby gates use dual-lock system to limit kids or pets’ access and keep them safe.Adults can easily lift the handle up by one hand but difficult for children.This baby gate narrow will auto-close when handle is released. Double sided design allows you open in either directions.Stands 30 inches tall. The 2 inches distance between vertical bars can prevent your babies and pets from squeezing out or getting their heads caught in.Variety of Width Options Can Choose:Our safety walk thru baby gate for narrow doorways has variety width to choose:Different sizes with different extension panels,all sizes can be easily adjusted,fits small or wide spaces from 29 to 81 inches.Please measure your openings carefully before purchasing.Durable & Sturdy MaterialConvenient One-hand OperationAuto-closed Design to Save Your TimeSturdy Enough to Keep Your Baby SafeDouble-Locking Design for Extra SecurityDual-swinging Doors Convenience to UseAdjustable Gate Fit Openings from 29'' to 81.1''Pressure Mounted Convenience to Move and InstallDifferent colors can choose which can fit different decoration stylesEasy Install:This pressure mounted baby gate is super easy and quick to install and remove. The only thing you need to do is adjusting the 4 spindle rods independently to the wall. If you choose the size with extension panels, it is very simple to be added in. Just use the screws that secure the gate on the outside end of the extension and push them into the gate till tightened up.MULTI-FUNCTIONS:Suited for stairs, hallways, doorways, kitchen, living rooms and any indoor and outdoor spaces. "