From isabelline

8'2"X9'9" Extra Soft Wool Hand Knotted Ivory Angora Oushak In A Colorful Palette Oriental Rug 79CCED775526448899D02A3DAAE70B4D

$1,529.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com