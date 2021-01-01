The Dog Helios 'Traverse' Premium Grip High-Ankle Outdoor Dog Boots are built and designed to outperform. Composed of a dual breathable brushed Nylon blended fabrics that are Durable, Flexible, Breathable and Water-Resistant with added reflective embedded stitching by the toe area. The bottom sole features Rubberized micro-grips for Premium traction perfect for the snow or icy floors, hiking and protects paws against the hot asphalt. Perfect for dogs in need of high-ankle support, elder dogs and dogs in recovery. These dog shoes feature extendable stitched socks great for proper circulation with dual supportive hook-and-loop straps that are further adjustable and reflective. These shoes are built-to-last. Available in Multiple Sizes and Colors. Dog Helios Extra Small Yellow Dog/Cat Shoes | F16YLXS