Our oven gloves are made of a durable silicone heat resistant material that provides protection up to 500°F. It also maintains incredible flexibility, which will help you hold on to pans, pans and baking pans without interfering with your natural grip.Our oven gloves are lined with high quality insulating cotton and reinforced with a quilted protective layer, lining tightly to your fingers and providing excellent control.A great gift for family or friends who love to cook.