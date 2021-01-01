Extra Long Oven Gloves And Pot Rack Set Heat Resistant For Kitchen Bake Cooking 6 Piece Potholder & Oven Mitt Set

Gloves and mini-gloves use a hoop design. The silicone tripod also has a hole for hanging from a wall-mounted grill. Easy to store and save kitchen space and keep clean.The silicone lid helps you easily grasp the pan and plate without sliding or heating. Fiber cotton is breathable and soft, super comfortable to wear. Gray fabric is more resistant to dirt.Compared to other cotton oven gloves, our silicone oven gloves have a heat resistance of up to 500°F, providing safer use when dealing with hot food and cutlery. 15 "extra-long gloves protect your entire forearm from boiling water and oil. Color: Pink