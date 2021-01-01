Extra Long Handle Iced Tea Stainless Steel Stirrer

Features:- High-quality SUS304 stainless steel construction means they will last for years or a lifetime.- The finish was bright and smooth with no rough or dull edges.- These long teaspoons are sturdy and their plain design lets them blend in with almost any flatware.- These are well made long-handled spoons suitable for serving iced tea, ice cream soda's or stirring cocktails.- They are long enough to stir the coffee in a tall travel mug. Perfect for digging into deep containers.- Excellent choice of flatware for home, any restaurant or bar.