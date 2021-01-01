Set of 2 Extra-Long Flat Sheet, King Size, Turquoise

Elegant Comfort Extra Durable and Ventilated Weave creates a hypoallergenic consistency, unlike cotton that can harbor allergens, mildew, and even bed bugs, microfiber repels contaminants and mites, preventing them from finding a home in your bedding. Allergy sufferers breathe easy and wake up feeling refreshed instead of congested, and those with sensitive skin or conditions like eczema rest in a healing environment instead of being further irritated at nightComfort provides yarns that are even finer, longer, and stronger than silk. These microfiber yarns are finished with a meticulous brushing and conditioning process before being woven into premium fabrics, then undergo an additional brushing to attain the lustrous, ultra soft finish sought by connoisseurs of fine linens