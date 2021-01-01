From carnation home fashions
Extra Long "Faith" Fabric Shower Curtain
With its solemn, tree print, our Extra Long "Faith" Shower Curtain will help bring tranquility to your bathroom. Specially designed to fit where a standard size curtain is too short (curtain measures 70'' wide x 84'' long), "Faith" is 100% polyester, machine washable, and water resistant. For those with varying size needs, "Faith" comes in standard and extra wide. Also available separately is the matching "Faith" window curtain.