From futurecitytrading
Extra Large Woven Storage Basket 17"X 17"X15" Cotton Rope Organizer Baby Laundry Baskets For Blanket Toys Towels Nursery Hamper Bin With Handle
Advertisement
PURE COTTON ROPE --- Crafted from eco-friendly cotton rope that had not been dyed with chemicals, our rope baskets are super durable and hold their shape well; They can be HAND WASHED / AIR DRIED or put in your WASHER / DRYER on delicate. They do not contain metal or plastic parts to be safe for children and pets. Color: Navy