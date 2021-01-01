Extra Large, Thicker, Silicone Counter Mats, Kitchen Countertop Protector, Heat Resistant, Non Slip, Waterproof, Washable, 25 x 17 Inches x 1.4 mm.

Best Quality Guranteed. Protects kitchen countertops and other surfaces against spills, water, scratches, grease, heat, etc. Place under small appliances to protect the countertops Extra thick and large. 25' x 17' x 1.4MM. Up to 30% thicker than regular silicone mats. Non-slip material, sticks on most kitchen countertops, tables and other workstations. Same texture on both sides Flexible. Very easy to store. Just roll it up. Easy to clean, just soap and water and air dry Nonstick food grade silicone material, excellent for food preparation. Resist temperatures between -40F and 446F It can be cut to the desired size. Multiple uses like arts & crafts, surface protection, placemat for children, people with disabilities, kids activities, pastry, food preparation etc