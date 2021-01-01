From cordova
Cordova Extra-Large Flame Resistant Class 2 High Visibility 1 Pocket Safety Vest with Pocket and Zipper Closure, High Visibility Green
Cordova's high visibility lime safety vest meets the new ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 standards for safety. It also features a easy zipper closure to ensure a secure fit and offers a convenient inside pocket to easily store your belongings. Size: Extra-Large (Chest: 52 in. Length: 28.5 in.). Color: High Visibility Green. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.