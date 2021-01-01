The Touchdog 'Furrost-Bite' Fur and Fleece Fashion Dog Jacket sports a nice faux-fur design along the back. This Dog Coat is composed of an ultra-smooth and silky Polyester blended exterior-shell and is lightly Inner-lined with premium insulation that is lightweight and warms the body. Reversed with Anti-Static Polar Fleece for further added warmth and comfort. Engineered with a wave-like weaved pattern for added fashion appeal with Embroidery along the back. Features snap enclosures for convenient On and Off access. Available in Multiple Sizes and Colors. Touchdog Extra Large Green Dog/Cat Jacket | JKTD14GNXL