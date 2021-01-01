The Dog Helios 'Ice-Breaker' Extendable Hooded Dog Coat is inner lined with Heat Reflection Technology, a specially developed Lightweight inner barrier that Reflects back Natural Body heat back into the body. The Ice-Breaker Dog Jacket also features a dual extendable hood design with dual jawstrings that extend and cover a larger portion of the facial area to prevent colder air from entering. The sleeves offer elastic stitching that conform to proper leg girths with a waist buckle that adjusts to various dog chest sizes to further seal out the outdoor frigid air temperatures while offering a more premium and comfortable fit. The Exterior shell is Waterproof Coated and Features Reflective Tubing and Printing throughout the body. Available in Multiple Sizes and Colors. Dog Helios Extra Large Orange Dog/Cat Jacket | JKHL16ORXL