Hallmark 20" Extra Large Birthday Drawstring Gift Bag (Red and Blue "Happy Birthday" Flags) for Kids, Grandchildren, Adults, Coworkers, Friends

Celebrate birthdays while being kind to the environment with reusable a fabric gift bag. This drawstring gift bag features cute red and blue birthday flags on natural ivory canvas, perfect for kids and adults alike. A drawstring closure keeps contents secure and hidden. Great for unique-shaped presents like candles, stuffed animals and home decor, these reusable gift bags are an eco friendly wrapping option for wrapping presents year after year. The Hallmark brand is widely recognized as the very best for greeting cards, gift wrap, and more. For more than 100 years, Hallmark has been helping its customers make everyday moments more beautiful and celebrations more joyful.