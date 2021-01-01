From m-d building products
M-D Building Products Extra High Dome 4 in. x 43 in. Bronze Aluminum Threshold
The durable high dome top threshold is used in many residential applications. It must be installed with a door sweep or door bottom in order to gain the energy efficiency desired, however does come in different sizes to compensate for many applications. It can be used in situations where the gap between the door and the floor may be uneven. MD Building Products offers many different threshold products to best fit your application. Color: Bronze.