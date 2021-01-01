From durham manufacturing

78" H x 36" W x 24" D Extra Heavy Duty Welded 12 Gauge Steel Wardrobe Cabinets

$2,690.22
In stock
Durham extra heavy duty all welded 12 gauge steel wardrobe cabinets with shelves and drawers. 3 Point cast steel locking handle with rods and provision for a padlock (padlock not provided). Drawers have 400 lbs. capacity. Shelves bolt into place easily using fasteners provided and adjust on centers. Cabinets include 2 shelves, one fixed one adjustable one storage compartment, and a rod for hanging apparel. Durable texture powder coat finish.

