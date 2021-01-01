From sennelier
Sennelier Extra-Fine Artists' 2 oz Primary Cyan S2 Textured Acrylic Art Paint
Sennelier Extra-Fine Artists' Acrylic Color, 60ml Tube, Primary Cyan S2. This acrylic color offers a creamy and rich texture, revealing desired brush or knife marks; high pigment content (primarily single pigments) provides color stability over time. Sennelier extra-fine acrylic color offers the possibility of working with layers or wash drawings, in combination with other techniques such as pastels, charcoal, or ink. It can be used outdoors and in the studio on a range of surfaces including paper, canvases, cardboard canvases, wood, fabric, cement, plaster, some plastics and metals.