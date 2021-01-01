external USB Sound Card Adapter Mic Audio Card USB to 3.5mm Earphone Headphone - Virtual 7.1 Channel External USB Sound Card Audio Card Fits for PC.

Product Specification: Type: External USB Sound Card Material: ABS Color: Black Chip: SSS1629A5 Max Headphone volume: 15mW Channel Sound: Virtual 7.1 Package Includes: 1 x External USB Sound Card 1 x Instruction Manual Virtual 7.1 Channel Sound & Mixer FUNCTION Supports the conversion of USB-A to AUX 3.5MM, perfect for separating audio and microphone The panel of the Large knob to adjust the volume, come with two buttom to block the mircophone and audio Perfect fit for PC, Laptop, PS4, XBOX and headset or mircophone Plug & Play, No Extra Drivers is needed