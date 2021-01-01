External USB 3.0 and USB C Blu-ray Combo Blu-ray Palyer DVD-rw Drive cd Burner Drive Compatible for iMac MacBook pro OS and Windows 7 8 10 PC Silver

Best Quality Guranteed. Inside drive: Original and brand-new BC-5540H(or other similar models) Blu-ray read only + Super Multi functions Can read Blu ray disc DVD CD VCD discs, also Can write CD DVD discs New Design USB-C Confoly usb-c superdrive is compatible with new MacBook Pro/12inch MacBook No extra power needed, powered by USB3.0Compatible with USB2.0 USB1.1) and USB C Type C Plug & play: Free playback software included no need to carry additional AC adapter. Compatible with all Laptops/Notebooks, Supported operating system is windows 10, windows 8, windows 7, windows vista, windows xp supports linux and mac os x 10.6 or higher Works great with Handbrake and MakeMKV on MacBook Air/ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, Could Not be used in the tablets, such as Surface Series. Material: made with Aluminum Alloy material of shockproof, low noise, anti-interference and high durability. Compact and lightweight easily fits into laptop bag or backpack Warranty Suppo