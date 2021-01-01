From carol's daughter
External Slimline CDDVD Writer w CDR 700MB 52X 100pk Spindle
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with all common CD/DVD formats and players; M-Disc ready; 8X DVD Write Speed and 24X CD Write Speed Weighing 12 ounces, this CD/DVD burner is compact, lightweight and USB powered (comes with cord) - no need to carry additional AC adapter 100 high-grade non-rewritable CD-R discs with one hundred year archival life Blazing drive speeds allow for 80 min files to record in less than 2 minutes