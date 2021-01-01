From east coast terpenes
External Hard Drive Case Soft Carrying Travel Case for 25Inch Portable External Hard DrivePortable Hard Drive Protection Box CaseElectronics.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Material: Made of high quality Diving Fabrics, durable, waterproof, Shockproof. Easy to clean. Built-in Accessories Pocket, easy to place various items like hard drive, cables, tools, U disks, SD cards, memory cards, memory card readers, small power charge, and other small electronics accessories. Honeycomb mesh design, toughness, quick recovery, no trace. Simple and effective electronics organizer to carry your computer accessories, laptop accessories, phone accessories etc. It can be used as a Phone accessory organizer bag, cable carrying case organizer and so on. .