External DVD Drive USB 3.0 USB C CD Burner Amicool CD/DVD +/-RW Optical Drive, Slim Portable DVD CD ROM Rewriter Writer Duplicator for Laptop.

1.PLUG & PLAY External DVD Drive CD drive external USB, no need for external driver and Power supply. Just plug it into your USB port, then our Amicool External dvd burner will be detected. USB 3. 0 external cd dirve is a perfect companion for computers without the internal drive. 2.HIGH SPEED USB 3. 0 & Type-C Amicool CD ROM External Drive adopted advanced burning technology, supported DVD+R, DVD, CD-ROM, DVD-ROM, CD-R, CD-RW. With USB3. 0 and Type C Interface. Max DVD read speed 8x; Max CD read speed 24x and max CD burn speed 8x. bringing you faster data transmission speed (max 5Gbps), plays music and movies without lag or distortion. 3.Wide Compatibility External CD/DVD drive for laptop PC desktop Linux OS Apple Mac MacBook Pro. cd burner dvd player compatible with Windows 10 /8. 1/7/XP/Vista, Linux, all versions of Mac OS. Ideal for APPLE / DELL / SONY / SAMSUNG / ASUS / ACER / HP and other brands notebook, Ultrabook, PC, desktop that without drive hardware.