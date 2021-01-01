External CD DVD Drive USB-C USB 3.0 Type-C Slim Optical Portable Burner/Writer/Reader Drive Player High Speed Data Transfer for Mac MacBook Pro Air.

Faster delivery: It usually takes about 3-7 days to deliver from United States/Canada/China warehouse WIDE COMPATIBILITY: The external DVD drive compatible with Windows 98 / SE / ME / 2000 / XP / Vista / Windows 10/8/7 and MAC OS. It is used for the latest MacBook Pro/ASUS/ASUS/DELL and so on with USB-C interface. It also used for other Ultrabook, Netbook or Laptop/PC without built-in drive(Every product we are free provide USB Type-C female to USB3.0 adapter ). Specifications: Disc loading mode: suction type and touch control to help you pop the disc. The cache capacity: 2MB. Interface type: type-c and USB3.0. Support operating system: MAC OS/WIN98/SE/ME/2000/XP/7/8/10. Write Speed: DVD+R=8X(10.8MB/sec); DVD-R=8X(10.8MB/sec); DVD+RW=8X(10.8MB/sec); DVD-RW=6X(8.1MB/sec); DVD+RDL=6X(8.1MB/sec); DVD-RDL=6X(8.1MB/sec); DVD-RAM=5X(6.75MB/sec); CD-R=24X(3.6MB/sec); CD-RW=24X(3.6MB/sec) Package Included: 1 x external USB-C DVD superdrive 1 x USB Type-C to USB3.0 adapter 1 x User manual