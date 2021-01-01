The Exterior Shade by Coolaroo is a wand operated plastic shade, allowing you to easily adjust the height of your shade to control your privacy and comfort. These exterior shades provide an economical solution to add privacy and block sunlight. This cord-free solution is best used on windows, pergolas, patios, and porches and is Certified Best for Kids. All hardware is included to allow for wall or ceiling mount installation options. Coolaroo Exterior Shade by Coolaroo 72-in x 96-in White Light Filtering Cordless OutdoorRoller Shade | 474881