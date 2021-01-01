From prestige paints
Prestige Paints Exterior Paint and Primer In One, 1-Gallon, Satin, Comparable Match of Valspar* Lime Kiss*
Prestige Paints has created a comparable Color based on Color specifications of the original Color using industry leading technology This Valspar paint Color Name is a trademark of Valspar. Prestige Paints is not associated or affiliated with Valspar in any way High hiding formula for excellent coverage with smooth application 100% Acrylic latex paint for easy soap and water clean-up Low VOC: less than 50 gms/L 0.42 lbs/gal. Prior to tinting, Weight: 12.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Prestige Paints