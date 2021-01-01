Extension Tube Macro Lens Bellow for Nikon AI SLR Camera D750 D810 D7200 D7000 D90 D80 D60 D7100 D5300 D5200 D5100 D3300 D3100 D3000 DSLR and More

Macro bellow for manual focus cameras. Suitable for Nikon AI DSLR Camera. Function: Stretch the distance between your lens and film to provides high quality close up images for you. Suitable for Nikon D90, D80, D70, D70s, D60, D50, D40, D40x, D7100, D7000, D5300, D5200, D5100, D5000, D3300, D3200, D3100, D3000, D810, D800E, D800, D700, D300, D200, D100, D4, D3X, D3, D2Xs, D2Hs, D2X, D2H, D1X, D1H, D1 All Nikon AI SLR camera. There are no electrical contacts in the extension tubes. The below is an accordion-type section which is inserted between the lens and the camera body. Note: when the bellows are in use auto focus and aperture control are not retained