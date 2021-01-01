From quality fabricators
Extension for Collapsible Salesman's Garment Rack
Advertisement
Features:Set includes: 2 Garment Rack ExtensionsGives the single rail collapsible garment rack 6 inches of heightCloset Type: Walk-InMount Type: FreestandingCloset Rod Included: NoShelves Included: NoDrawers Included: NoDoors Included: NoBins Included: NoShoe Storage Included: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: NoAssembly and Installation Hardware Included: YesRecycled Content: NoFire Resistant: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCertifications: NoAdjustable Height: NoRod: NoShelves: NoDrawers: NoDoors: NoInstallation Required: YesPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Color: ChromeNumber of Items Included: 2Country of Origin: ChinaSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6Overall Width - Side to Side: 0.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.5Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: 182 MinutesAdult Assembly Required: YesWarranty:90 day warranty