Extension 1 Porcelain Wall Sconce by The Bright Angle - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (light-sconce-ext-1)

The Extension 1 Porcelain Wall Sconce from The Bright Angle imbues its surroundings with a welcoming mood while accenting the room with a modern, handcrafted charm. A circular brass wall mount anchors the fixture in place and extends a short stem forward to hold its elongated oval-shaped white porcelain shade. Geometric lines give the piece a distinctive silhouette while its translucency enhances the light from its energy-efficient LED lamping. Founded in 2016 by designer Nick Moen, The Bright Angle has quickly become a favorite among design professionals and consumers. With a love for innovative lighting concepts inspired by curiosity, The Bright Angles approach to lighting focuses on quality craftsmanship as evidenced by its collaboration with the worlds top artisans. Based in North Carolina, The Bright Angles lighting fixtures favor the use of porcelain â€“ a nod to the founders love for the art and creation process of pottery. Color: White. Finish: Satin Glazed