Extender Splitter 1x7 1080P@60Hz Over Cat 5E/6/7 Ethernet Cable 50m (164ft) Support loopout EDID Copy POC Function (1 in 7 Out)

One Transmitter + 7 Receivers Split audio and video into 7 channels of the same signal for long distance transmission. In addition, with local output on the transmitter side, can connect the monitor locally. Full HD 1080P Up to 1920x1080P@60Hz, high-definition picture, clearer and more eye-catching. Also compatible with 3D signals and other 1080i/720p resolutions. Over Ethernet Up to 50m/164ft by Cat6/7, 45m/147ft by Cat5e, 40m/131ft by Cat5. High-quality cables are essential for stable signals and long-distance transmission. Simpler Connection Power over cable, only one power adapter is needed to get the device running completely. No more plugs needed. Application Mainly used in engineering, security, exhibitions, home audio & video, etc.