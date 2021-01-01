Extended Large Speed Gaming Mouse Pad Gaming XXL Large Carpet Mouse Mat Pad 354x157x012inches Dimensions with NonSlip RubberLava

Best Quality Guranteed. Large and Perfect Size: 35.43'x15.75'x0.12' - Large size design makes it provide larger usable area to cover keyboard, mouse and stuff on the desktop when playing game or completing business tasks. Suitable for glass surfaces, desks and wooden tables Delicate Stitched Edges - Our mouse pad features durable stitched edges to prevent the mouse mat from fraying and degumming. It also enhances the aesthetic and lifespan of the mouse pad Ultra Smooth Surface - Double weave fabric surface make mouse mat more tight and smooth. High precision printing technology and more picture detail, the pattern is bright and vivid, washable without fading Non-slip Base - 3mm thick design, stability is very good and the base material base that provides heavy grip preventing sliding or movement of mouse pad Environmentally Friendly - Made of environmental material with ROHS Certificate to ensure safe