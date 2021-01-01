Extended Gaming Mouse Pad Non-Slip Rubber Base, Youth Young Man Hip Hop Culture Graffiti Art and Street Culture Perfo, Desk Mat with Stitched Edges.

Material-Comfortable Lycra Polyester surface and Breathable Material to the pads. Anti-slip natural rubber base, bottom 3mm rubber pad. This mouse pad can easily control your mouse speed. It is comfortable for your wrist moving. Marvelous for your daily gaming and computer tasks. The design is unique and personalized. Various pictures are printed vividly on the surface for your choice. We choose your favorite images. Color can't be faded. Surface is washable. The mouse pad mat can be used again and again. Our mouse mat can compatible with every style mouse, suitable for all types of laptops or computers. Anti-slip rubber base can hold the pad firmly on the desk. Extended Large Size-XL 29.5 x 15.8 x 0.12 inch(750mm x 400mm x 3mm). Larger size gaming mouse pad, large spacial move on the desktop. Extended version is fit for all biggest gaming keyboards. Plenty room to move. Wider vision effect. Ultra smooth surface, improve gaming, learning and task experience. Eco-friendly, no harmful material. Su