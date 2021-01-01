Extended Gaming Mouse Pad Aristocats Marie Cat Pink Heart, Stitched Edge and No-sliped Large Desk Mat, Mousepad for Game Computer Keyboard, PC and.

Large and Perfect Size: This mouse pad is endowed with a super large size of 27.5×12×0.1 inch to fit your desktop perfectly. And it will provide you with large enough space to operate the keyboard and mouse. It applies to all types of keyboards and mice. Durable Material & Comfortable Feel: Adopting high elasticity natural rubber material, this mouse pad will provide you with the maximum comfort using experience. The durable stitched edges effectively prevent the pad from wear, deformation and degumming. In the meanwhile, the stitched edges greatly contribute to the flatness. Anti-slip Rubber Base: Mouse pad stability is key for the sweatiest of gamers, you can\u2019t have your mouse pad slipping around during game play. This will be no problem for this pad. The thick natural rubber anti-slip base material will hold a sturdy death grip on any surface you place it on. Durable Stitched Edges: Delicate Edges Which Can Prevent Wear. Ensure Prolonged Use Without Deformation And Degumming. S