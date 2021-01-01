Extended Gaming Mouse Mat Pad Large Wide Long Custom Professional Mousepad Stitched Edges Ideal for Desk Cover Computer Keyboard PC and Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. HUGE SIZE Coming in at a whopping 900 x 400mm / 35.4x 15.7 this mouse pad is massive, and it will have room for both your keyboard and mouse, leaving plenty of room for comfort. AWESOME DESIGN Upgrade your gaming aesthetic and make your friends jealous with this sleek high quality printed design. ANTI-SLIP RUBBER BASE Mouse pad stability is key for the sweatiest of gamers, you cant have your mouse pad slipping around during game play. This will be no problem for this pad. The thick natural rubber anti-slip base material will hold a sturdy death grip on any surface you place it on. PRECISION ACCURACY Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice. Easily make speedy controlled mouse movements to crush the competition. PROVIDE OEM SERVICE Support for mass customizationcan print your logo and design. If you are not happy with the quality of your Mouse Mat, please contact us with