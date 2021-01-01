Mainstays Extendable Bathtub Tray with Flip-up Reading Shelf, One Bath Shelf

Mainstays Extendable Bamboo Bathtub Tray with Flip-up Reading Shelf. This bathtub caddie lets you enjoy a good book, watch movies on your tablet, or just indulge in a glass of wine while you sit back and relax. The extendable sides allow you to adjust the tray from 27.5-inches wide to 41-inches wide to fit your bathtub. Both sides of the tray extend keeping the usable space centered in the tub. The bottom of the tray has grooves that are equipped with non-slip grips to keep the tray sturdy and prevent it from sliding. The flip-up frame creates a shelf that lets you prop up your book or tablet for hands-free reading. Keep your phone close by with the special indentation, meant to nest your device. It also features a specially designed space to place your wine glass. Exercise caution when using electronics in the bath, as they could fall in the water and become unusable. Dry the tray thoroughly after each use.