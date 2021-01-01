Keep the area around your cat's litter box, and the rest of your home for that matter, free of tracked litter with the help of this Exquisicat Foam Litter Mat. This mat captures litter on your kitty's way out of the litter box before it can be tracked throughout the house, and is a breeze to keep clean as well. Features: Non-Skid Backing Captures litter and prevents tracking Water Repellent Includes: 1 Mat Intended Pet(s): Cats Material(s): Foam Color: Chevron Blue Product Dimensions: 25 in x 40 in (63.5 x 101 cm) Directions: Place mat adjacent to or under litter pan. Care Instructions: Shake litter off of mat in secure location. Rinse off with water and mild soap. Do not bleach. Air dry. Caution: A parasite sometimes found in cat feces can cause toxoplasmosis in pregnant women and those with suppressed immune systems. Please wash hands thoroughly after handling used litter. Exquisicat Foam Cat Litter Mat, Size: 25"L x 40"W | PetSmart