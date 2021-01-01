From personalizationmall
Expressions Personalized Cooling Towel
Personalized with any 3 lines of textChoose font, font color and background color Simply wet towel and stretch to activate cooling featureDesigned to keep you cool for hoursFront side fully printed, back side is whiteMeasures 12" L x 36" W55% polyamide, 45% polyesterMachine wash separately with cold water, tumble dry lowImported Keep cool and comfortable with the help of the Expressions Personalized Cooling Towel. Perfect for any sports or outdoor lover.