The Minky express ironing board cover speeds up ironing time by 30% because of its unique thermal titanium technology. This innovative technology enables the ironing board cover to retain 30% more heat, saving time and providing 30% faster crease removal. The cover fits smoothly and securely around your ironing board with a premium drawstring and toggle. Designed to fit most large-sized boards, its luxurious thick foam backing and 100% cotton surface, gives your clothes the perfect finish. You can trust Minky to help you find a quicker and easier way to iron. Minky ironing board covers are manufactured in the UK to a high-quality production standard.