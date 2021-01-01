From turning point propellers

Turning Point Propellers Express 4-Blade SS Propeller for 90-300HP Engines with 4.75-in Gearcase- 14.5-in x 17-in RH Prop EX-1417-4 Stainless Steel

Description

4-Blade Express Series Stainless Steel Propeller. For 90-300+HP engines with 4.75-in gearcase. Right Hand Propeller. Diameter: 14.5-in; Pitch: 17-in. Propeller Number: EX-1417-4. Turning Point Propellers Express 4-Blade SS Propeller for 90-300HP Engines with 4.75-in Gearcase- 14.5-in x 17-in RH Prop EX-1417-4 Stainless Steel

