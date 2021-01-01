From wax liquidizer
Experts RG8X Coax 50 FT PL259 MM Connectors Heavy Duty IndoorOutdoor Weatherproof Jumper s CB Ham Radio Short Wave Radio HF VHF UHF
Advertisement
This heavy duty, 50 ohm coaxial wire is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA RG8X holds the strongest signal w/ the lowest loss rate of 8X than any other brand Perfect for CB or ham radio, RF antenna connection, switch meter or antenna tuner, and more Direct ground burial rated, Flexible and durable polyethylene jacket for maximum protection Warranty-5 years. We stand behind this heavy duty RG 8X 100%