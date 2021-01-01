Expansion SSD 500GB Solid State Drive USB 30 for PC Laptop and Mac 3Year Rescue Service STJD500400

Best Quality Guranteed. Expansion SSD is a mini USB 3. 0 SSD featuring a lightweight, minimalist design for busy days and bustling commutes High-speed, portable solid state Drive is perfect for streaming stored videos directly to the laptop, scrolling seamlessly through photos, and backing up content on the go This external drive includes a USB cable that works seamlessly with Windows and Mac laptops (purchase adapter separately for use with USB-C computers. Reformatting may be required for use with time Machine). Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included three-year limited