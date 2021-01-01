Expandable Slatted Bamboo Trivet

Save your countertop from the scorching heat of a hot plate, dish, pot, or pan with this expandable square bamboo trivet. This cleverly designed, bamboo trivet adjusts to fit the size of your cookware, bakeware, and dinnerware. Pull the sides of the trivet outwards to provide more space to hold a big grouping of your smallest pots and pans. Or set your largest casserole dish straight from the oven. The slats on the surface of the trivet allow air to circulate and heat dissipate so that your piping hot dishes stay ventilated. The trivet is also great for setting a large cookie sheet at a single time. It contracts to a small size to fit smaller pots and pans or for storing neatly in a kitchen drawer when you’re all done using it. Please keep this item in a dry place. Do not place high-temperature electronic appliances on the surface of the trivet. To clean the trivet simply hand wash with warm water and mild soap. Dry thoroughly with a soft towel. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Please allow for a slight deviation in measurement. Color and finish may also differ due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.