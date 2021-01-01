KitchenAid Expandable Colander-Black

This KitchenAid Expandable Colander/Strainer strains fruits, vegetables, cooked pasta and more. Crafted from stainless steel, this strainer has a plastic trim with non-slip rubber encased handles that expand to securely fit across almost any size sink. This colander features rubber encased feet let the strainer sit inside your sink or on your counter without slipping or scratching. The handles of this strainer pull out to fit securely across your sink. This strainer/colander will fit most sinks; the basket measures 12-inches, fully closed, the strainer measures 16-inches and fully expanded, it measure 22-inches. Dishwasher safe for easy and quick clean up.