Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Bath Tray for a Spa Relaxing Bath Holder Desk

This Unique Bathtub Caddy Is Made of the High Quality Bamboo Wood and covered with a thin protective coat of lacquer. Our bathtub caddy tray comes with rustproof stainless steel book holder, movable bar which holds tablet and books stably and safely, a cell phone tray and a built-in wine glass holder, towel holder etc. You can soak in hot water and be worry-free about your phone or iPad dropping into the water to unwind during the weekend or after a long day at work.